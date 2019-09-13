Video: 'Every Brilliant thing' play will tackle difficult subject of suicide

Leading world experts will be in Derry next Thursday to discuss suicide prevention following a performance of 'Every Brilliant Thing', a play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe acted by Stephen Beggs, that is billed by Action Trauma as a 'hilarious and heart-warming approach to a difficult subject'.

The event, will take place in the Guildhall at 6.30 p.m. and Action Trauma state that it is "an enjoyable evening about the lengths we go to for those we love, using laughter as a tonic for adversity" and that it is "based on true and untrue stories".

The Guildhall.

The performance is part of the 30th World Congress of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) that will take place in the city from September 17 to 21, with around 700 international and local professionals and experts expected to attend.

Book your place at https://bit.ly/2LOnEQA

The Lifeline helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day. Free call on 0808 808 8000.