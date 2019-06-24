Video: Five fire engines tasked to fire at Rockmills flats complex

Five fire appliances were tasked to the Rockmills flats complex in Derry following a fire in the block on Monday.

An ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters at the scene.

A Northern Ireland and Fire Rescue Service spokesperson said five fire appliances - two from Northland Road, two from Crescent Link and one from Strabane - responded to a call out at 9.10 a.m.

"Firefighters attending a fire in a fourth floor apartment. The incident is currently ongoing," said the NIFRS spokesperson.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 9.22 a.m. on Monday.

NIAS dispatched one emergency crew and one 'Hazardous Area Response Team' to the scene.

A fire appliance outside Rockmills on Monday.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was transferred to hospital.