Video: Former Mobuoy landfill site in Derry raised in House of Commons

The former Mobuoy landfill site on the banks of the River Faughan outside Derry has been raised in the British House of Commons.

The British Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers was asked about the site by DUP MP Gregory Campbell.

Waste uncovered at Mobuoy.

"May I ask the Minister to liaise with the Northern Ireland authorities to ensure that action is taken on the huge waste dump at Mobuoy, outside Londonderry, to ensure that restrictions are put in place and that we pursue those responsible?" asked the East Derry MP.

"I am happy to engage with the Northern Ireland authorities on that important question," replied the minister.