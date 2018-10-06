Video: Former People's Democracy leader Michael Farrell on October 5, 1968

A former leader of the People's Democracy movement, Michael Farrell, has said the ideals of October 5, 1968, are as relevant now as they were half a century ago.

Mr. Farrell, who was one of the founder members of the radical group, which was set up in direct response to the repression of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) march in Derry on October 5, 1968, spoke to the 'Journal' at the international Civil Rights Festival in the Guildhall on Saturday.

Michael Farrell.

He said it was important that the internationalist aspects of the civil rights movement were remembered and suggested its ideals still relevant in the fight against racism and prejudice today.

The veteran activist also said he was fearful the human rights provisions agreed under the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 and which were very much a legacy of 1968 could come under threat as a consequence of Brexit.