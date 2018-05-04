Video: Greatest goal scorer Brendan Bradley inspires new track from Derry synth-pop outfit Strength NIA

Derry synth-pop outfit Strength NIA have drawn inspiration from the greatest goal scorer in League of Ireland history for their latest single 'Brendan Bradley'.

The new record details an incident during which the goal-scoring phenomenon, originally from Creggan, was stopped by the Brits at the border in the 1970s when travelling to play for Finn Harps the club with which he is most closely associated.

Strength NIA front-man Rory Moore explained: "I wrote the song Brendan Bradley last year after a conversation I had with him on Carlisle Road in Derry.

"I had never spoken to Brendan Bradley before but I had always been fascinated by him. One can often see Brendan walking around the city of Derry. He is an unassuming yet ethereal character.

"Brendan was a phenomenon in his day and brought so much joy to people's hearts. It blows my mind when you consider his legacy as a sports man. After a chance conversation I was inspired to write this song."

The former centre-forward who scored nearly 250 goals during a glittering career with Derry City, Finn Harps, Athlone Town, Sligo Rovers and Lincoln City, makes a cameo in the video accompanying the new record that was shot in the Brandywell and in Finn Park.

Promoting the new track on their YouTube channel, the band stated: "Brendan Bradley was a footballer from Derry in N.Ireland, he holds the record for the most goals scored by an individual in League of Ireland soccer history. His career spanned from 1966 - 1986.

"Brendan Bradley grew up in the Creggan area of Derry, a Catholic estate that was a 'No Go' area for the British army during the troubles in Northern Ireland.

"It was during this time that Brendan was detained by the British army at a border checkpoint in the 1970s whilst travelling between the North and the South of Ireland for football games.

"The British army could detain people at will under the Terrorism act of 1974. Brendan was later released and went on to become a true Irish sports legend scoring a total of 235 goals."