Video: Gregory Campbell asks when MPs will get clarity on London's 'New Decade, New Approach' financial commitments

DUP MP Gregory Campbell this afternoon questioned when MPs would be able to get clarity on London's financial commitments under the 'New Decade, New Approach' deal.

He raised the matter as a Point of Order at Westminster on Wednesday after surprise was expressed that the UK Government had not yet made a statement in the House of Commons about the restoration of the power-sharing institutions at Belfast.

Gregory Campbell speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon.

The East Derry MP spoke out after the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "put on record our pleasure at the return of the Northern Ireland Assembly and hopefully the restoration of the peace process in Northern Ireland" but mistakenly suggested a statement on the North would follow Prime Minister's Questions.

Mr. Campbell said: "You will more than likely be aware of the mistake made during Prime Minister's Questions by the Leader of the Opposition when he indicated that there would be a statement after Prime Minister's Questions about the Northern Ireland issue and I understand there is no such statement.

"Perhaps, a), you could confirm that, Mr. Speaker, and secondly, how we as members might elaborate and get clarification particularly on the financial settlement that followed last week's agreement in this house to ask questions about that?"

Mr. Corybn said: "I'm sorry if I inadvertently misled the house. I'd been led to believe there was going to be a statement today, which is why I made the reference I did to it.

"I must say I'm a bit surprised there hasn't been a statement yet on something that's so important as the reopening of Stormont in Northern Ireland."

The Speaker of the House, Lindsay Hoyle, said: "As soon as there is a statement we'll know and we'll then ensure that members are aware."