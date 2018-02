Heavy snow began to fall in Derry shortly before 5:00pm on Tuesday.

The snow comes whilst a Met Office weather warning is in place for Derry and the rest of the North.

More snow showers are expected on Tuesday evening and in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Motorists are being advised by the PSNI to take their time and to be wary of icy roads.

The current yellow status weather warning is valid until 10:00am on Thursday.

To keep up-to-date with the weather in your area visit the Met Office website.