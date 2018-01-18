VIDEO: Heavy snowfall overnight in Derry and Donegal

There was heavy snowfall on Thursday in parts of Derry and Donegal

The snowfall came at a time when the Met Office issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and ice for the entire North.

There was heavy snowfall in Derry and Donegal on Wednesday night.

The feels like temperature in Derry is expected to be as low as -4°C on both Thursday and Friday.

The snow and ice warning is valid up until 11:00am on Thursday.

"Ice is likely to continue to be a problem in places this morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"This will be due to a mix of clear spells and wintry showers in the north and west of Scotland, with some further accumulations of snow on hills.

"Further south, across Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of southern and central Scotland, overnight rain, sleet and (in places) heavy snow is clearing to allow icy stretches to develop in places. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times. Injuries may occur on icy surfaces."

Met Eireann has also issued an orange status weather warning for Donegal.