Video: Help ports like Derry harness sea energy in effort to address climate change, says Green Party leader

Foyle Port can form part of a nationwide network of harbours that harness energy from the sea and help address climate change, according to the leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan.

Lisahally is well-placed to become a hub for tidal, wave, current, and off-shore wind power, Deputy Ryan suggested during a debate in the Dáil.

Foyle Port.

He said the port, whose chair, Bonnie Anley, happens to be a member of Friends of the Earth and supportive of renewable energy, can help in the fight against climate change.

“We must change everything, including our transport system, energy system, food system and business system,” he said.

“Work must be done in Killybegs, Galway, Shannon, Waterford, Cork, Drogheda, Dundalk, Belfast and Derry to turn them into ports that will bring us energy from our seas,” added the Green Party chief.