Video: Hundreds marching with Bloody Sunday families in Derry city centre

Hundreds of people are marching alongside Bloody Sunday families through the City Centre as they go to find out the PPS decision on soldier prosecutions.

Many family members are holding up photographs of their loved ones, while others carry a banner declaring: 'Towards Justice.'

Bloody Sunday families holding up photographs of their loved ones ahead of the long-anticipated announcement on soldier prosecutions.

A number of political representatives have joined the march, including SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill, local councillors and local MP Elisha McCallion.

The families paused on their march, for a verse of 'We Shall Overcome.'

There was applause as the procession made its way from the Museum of Free Derry.