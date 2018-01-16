VIDEO: It's snowing in Derry

Snow has fallen in various parts of Derry, Donegal and the North West region.

The snowfall came only a few hours after weather warnings of snow and ice were issued by both Met Éireann and the Met Office.

Weather warnings have been issued by both Met Eireann and the Met Office.

"Snow showers will affect Ulster and Connacht and will extend to most other areas late in the night and during Tuesday morning," reads the yellow status weather warning on the Met Éireann website.

"Some accumulations of snow are likely, especially in northern and western areas and over hills elsewhere, along with some slippery conditions.

The feels-like temperature in Derry is expected to drop as low as -7°C on Tuesday evening.

"Heavy, squally showers will turn to sleet, hail and snow for Northern Ireland," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. A few rural communities may become cut off. In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries."

READ MORE: Kamal, the wee Ethiopian fella from Ballybofey 'nominated' for Donegal Person of the Year