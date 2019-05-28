Video: Lyra McKee's sister prepared to meet 'IRA' gunman at any police station

The sister and godmother of the late Lyra McKee who was shot dead by an 'IRA' gunman in Derry in April has offered to meet her killer at "any police station anywhere on this island to support you in taking the brave step of handing yourself in".

Nichola Corner told the 'Lyra's Walk' peace rally in Derry on Monday that she did not believe whoever killed the 29-year-old writer in Fanad Drive on Holy Thursday had gone out that night to take a life.

Members of Lyra McKee's family taking part in the walk.

"I encourage you, whoever you are, to listen to me, not just with your ears but with your heart and your soul because it is my belief that when you went out on the night of April 18, you did not intend to turn yourself into a killer. Yet the events as they developed led to that becoming your reality.

"You are now a killer. You are now the person who killed Lyra McKee. My baby sister. And you cannot take that back," she said.

Mrs. Corner, surrounded by members of Lyra's grieving family on stage in Guildhall Square, said she wanted to help whoever had killed her sister to atone for what they did.

"I would expect that the grief and the nightmarish existence that we've been living since April 18 has been mirrored by your guilt at robbing the world of our talented, inspirational and loving young sister of her whole life ahead of her.

"And believe it or not I want to help you.

"I offer to support you in the difficult task of coming forward and accepting responsibility for your actions," she said.

She said she was prepared to meet whoever fired the fatal shot in Creggan last month at any PSNI or Garda station in Ireland.

"I know that's not going to be easy but it's certainly not going to be easy for me. But I'm prepared to go there. I'm prepared to have that difficult conversation. I'm prepared to be there as you hand yourself in.

"I promise you here and now that I will meet you at any police station anywhere on this island to support you in taking the brave step of handing yourself in and allowing my sister the justice she deserves."

