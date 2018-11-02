Video: Mary Lou McDonald has warned Dominic Raab of the consequences of a hard Derry/Donegal border

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has warned the British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab that any hardening of the border between Derry and Donegal will damage the Irish economy and potentially undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

The Sinn Féin President told Mr. Raab that his Government was acting in "bad faith" by rowing back on its commitment last December that in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit the UK would maintain "full alignment with the Internal Market and the Customs Union" thus negating the necessity of a hard border.

After meeting Mr. Raab with Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill this afternoon Mrs. McDonald said an "enduring and operable" backstop was the only solution for Ireland.