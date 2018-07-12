Video: 'Mindless' attacks on fire fighters need to stop

An attack on firefighters who were dispatched to tackle a number of burning bins in the greater Shantallow area on Wednesday have been branded 'mindless' by one local councillor.

Trouble flared in the Carnhill /Collon Lane area during the course of which members of the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service came under attack.

Caoimhe McKnight.

“There were a number of incidents in the area on Wednesday night including the burning of bins and general anti community behaviour. I have been warning of malicious fires being started in the Collon Lane area over the past few weeks and the dangers that this presented," said local Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhe McKnight.

“I would like to commend the community and youth workers who have been out on the ground to dissuade young people from getting caught up in this nonsense.

“ The PSNI came under attack whilst trying to deal with this situation and that has to be condemned.

“The Fire Service also came under attack whilst trying to put out these fires," she added.

Police said they received a report just after 8.50 p.m. of a number of youths in the Collon Lane area attempting to burn bins and throwing stones at passing vehicles.



Sergeant Cummings said: “Two petrol bombs were thrown. No injuries were reported. Police attended to conduct a check of the area, however, no youths were located.



"Anyone who was in the area at this time and saw what happened, or anyone who has information which could assist our investigation is asked to call police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1493 of 11/07/18.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Colr. McKnight said the people responsible were destroying their own area and needed to desist immediately.

“These acts are being carried out by a small number of mindless people and serve no purpose what so ever and could have led to serious injury to Fire Service personnel.

"It’s vital the message goes out that these attacks are totally wrong and will only have a detrimental effect on the area. And the great work that goes on in the local community.

“The men and women of the Fire Service are dedicated to saving life and property and must be in a position to carry out their work without the threat of attack," he said.