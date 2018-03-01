VIDEO: More snow on the way as Derry temperatures plummet to -10°C

The Met Office forecasts more snow will fall in Derry on Thursday and Friday.

A yellow status weather warning for snow and ice in Derry is valid up to 9:00am on Saturday morning.

More snow is expected to fall throughout Thursday, particularly on Thursday evening and Friday.

The Met Office confirmed the 'feels-like' temperature in Derry on Thursday morning dropped to -10°C.

"A combination of low temperatures and surfaces likely to be wet, from earlier rain and snow or a partial thaw of lying snow, will lead to icy stretches forming on untreated surfaces," reads the warning on Met Office website.

"In addition, further rain, sleet and snow showers could fall onto frozen surfaces, leading to icy conditions."

The river front in Derry on Thursday morning.

Met Éireann have issued a unprecedented red status warning of snow and ice for every county in the South.

All schools in Donegal are closed and are not due to open again until next week.