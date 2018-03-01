VIDEO: People living in Donegal told to stay indoors from 4pm onwards

Gardaí have advised people living in Donegal to stay indoors from 4pm onwards as Storm Emma edges closer to Ireland.

Met Éireann issued a status red warning of snow and ice for Donegal on Thursday afternoon.

The warning is valid between 1:00pm on Thursday and 6:00am on Friday.

"Forecasters predict the nation is to be hit with blizzard like conditions with zero visability later tonight which will extend countrywide," said a Garda spokesperson.

"Everyone across the country has been advised to stay indoors from 4pm today due to Storm Emma/Beast fom the East. Remember to check in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours," added the spokesperson.

People living in the south are being advised to stay indoors after 4:00pm.

A red status warning is described by Met Éireann as: "The issue of RED level severe weather warnings should be a comparatively rare event and implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions.

All schools across Ireland remain closed.

For more information visit the Met Éireann website.

The video above shows blizzard conditions in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on Thursday morning.

