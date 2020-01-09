Video: Police investigating circumstances of fire at Envy nightclub in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at Envy nightclub at Strand Road on Thursday night.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “Police became aware of a fire at Envy nightclub just before 7pm on Thursday evening. Officers attended immediately and evacuated nearby properties and closed a number of roads.

Blaze.

"NIFRS personnel and police officers have been in attendance throughout the night and remain at the scene this morning. Enquiries are currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and members of the public are reminded to avoid the area and to allow extra time for their journeys due to ongoing police diversions.

“I would ask anyone with information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1523 09/01/20.”

A number of fire appliances, including the VEMA aerial machine, contained the blaze.

Cordons were put in place between Lawrence Hill and Asylum Road and Queen's Quay was also sealed off.