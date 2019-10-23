Video: 'Provisional IRA' structures still exist but no intelligence indicating 'war footing', says Simon Byrne

The PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the structures of the IRA still exist but there is no intelligence to suggest it is 'out of ceasefire' or on a 'war footing'.

He was speaking during a recent briefing of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Stormont.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

Conservative MP Desmond Swayne referred to an assessment by the former Chief Constable George Hamilton in 2015, that concluded that the hierarchy of the 'Provisional IRA' still existed.

He asked for Mr. Byrne's assessment.

The Chief Constable replied: "Obviously, I was not in post when my predecessor made those comments four years ago.

"We are probably both trying to say: is there any current intelligence that the Provisional IRA is effectively out of ceasefire and into what you might describe as a war footing? No, there is not.

"The considered opinion is that structures still exist, so they could be activated, but there is no change in stance since George’s comments four years ago."