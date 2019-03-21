Video: ‘Remembering the Chieftain’ goes online

Full coverage of a moving event which took place last year to mark the anniversary of Martin Mc Guinness’ has been made available online, it has been confirmed.

Making the announcement, Conor Heaney, spokesperson for the Chieftains Walk Organising Committee, said: “The Remembering the Chieftain event which took place in the Millennium Forum last year was a very emotional and uplifting experience.

The late Martin McGuinness.

“It was a very personal look back at an extraordinary life and contribution by his close friend and comrade Gerry Adams in conversation with Raymond McCartney. Hundreds of people attended it in person but many more have since asked whether footage of the night could be made available.

“Therefore we are delighted to confirm that the footage has now been uploaded to YouTube where it is available free of charge at https://youtu.be/fG-j93MYgQI.

Conor Heaney added: “The central focus of this year’s commemorative events is, of course, the Chieftains Walk which takes place this Sunday, March 24, at 1.30 p.m. on a new route from Ebrington Square and finishing in Brandywell.

"All funds raised will go the Foyle Hospice and the Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital. All those who register will receive a special memento commemorating Martin Mc Guinness whether they walk or not so we would urge as many people as possible to sign up.”

You can register now by clicking on the below link: https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/chieftainswalk2019