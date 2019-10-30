Video: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood launches General Election campaign from Derry Walls

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood announced from the Derry Walls this morning that he will personally challenge Sinn Féin in the Foyle constituency in the forthcoming General Election in December.

In a pledge to the electors of Derry, he said: “If you turn up for us we’ll turn up for you. We will go and take the fight to Boris Johnson.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

“We will ensure that the only Derry accent in Westminster is no longer Gregory Campbell’s accent because I think the people of this city have been very, very badly served by the fact that we have nobody there to fight for us.”