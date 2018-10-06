Video: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood on the legacy of October 5, 1968

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said the achievements of the Derry civil rights movement of the 1960s demonstrated the irresistibility of 'people power'.

Mr. Eastwood, who was one of the many attendees at the international Civil Rights Festival in the Guildhall to commemorate the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) march of October 5, 1968 this afternoon told the 'Journal' that seminal event had shown how much 'peaceful demonstration' and the 'art of politics' could achieve.

Colum Eastwood.

The SDLP boss said it was disappointing that as Derry celebrated the 50th anniversary of that movement ongoing political stasis at Stormont meant ensuring every person had a right to "one man, one job" was much more difficult.