Video: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells huge Derry October 5 rally 'we shall overcome' civil rights opponents

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald marked the 50th anniversary of the Duke Street civil rights march of October 5, 1968, by telling a huge crowd in Shipquay Street that the ongoing fight for women's, disability, gay and Irish language rights will be victorious.

The Sinn Féin leader was speaking after marching with thousands of supporters and rights campaigners from Duke Street to the city centre.

The large crowd assembled for the March for Equality on the 50th anniversary of the October 5, 1968, civil rights march.

"It is an honour to be here in Derry," she said.

"The city of Martin McGuinness, John Hume and now of Elisha McCallion. This proud city stands on the shoulders of giants."

Mrs. McDonald said the civil rights campaign of the 1960s had helped achieve the dismantlement of the old 'Orange' State but said the fight for full equality had yet to be won.

"While so much has changed, so much progress made, we have much further still to travel: For women; bodily autonomy. For our LGBT+ community; the right to marriage equality. For victims of conflict; truth and justice. For the rights and recognition of our Gaeilgeoirí.



“Rights are not orange or green issues. The blocking of rights by the DUP is an injustice to all.



“All facilitated by a British government hell bent on Brexit, dependent on the DUP.



“They have learnt nothing. Discrimination was wrong in 1968. It is wrong in 2018. It was fiercely opposed in 1968. It must be fiercely opposed in 2018," she said.

Sinn Fin President Mary Lou McDonald.

The Sinn Féin president warned the Conservative government and their confidence and supply partners in the DUP not to repeat the mistakes of the past by ignoring the democratic wishes of the people.



“The old Stormont regime sought to deny civil rights. The old Stormont regime is gone. The Tory deal with the DUP will go and its legacy will be the disaster of Brexit.



“If the DUP ever want to be back in Stormont again, it will only be on the basis of equality, rights and respect. There will be no return to the status quo.



“It is time for the Irish government to stand up for Irish interests and our agreements. Ireland will not be the collateral damage for a Tory Brexit.



“The battle for equality and civil rights is not history. We will have full civil rights and we will have equality. And we will have a new and united Ireland.



“We face the future in the sure knowledge that equality will prevail. That we shall overcome," she said.