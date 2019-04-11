Video: Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill talks to the 'Journal' about Brexit, Stormont stalemate and a united Ireland

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill is in Derry today canvassing on behalf of the party's fifteen local government election candidates in the city.

In an interview with the 'Derry Journal', which will be published tomorrow, she covers the ongoing Brexit crisis, the stalemate at Stormont, why Sinn Féin won't be backing down on citizens' rights, why they won't be taking their seats at Westminster, and why she thinks a united Ireland is now a very real short term prospect.

Sinn Fin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill

Read the full interview in the 'Journal' tomorrow.