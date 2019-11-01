Video: Sinn Féin stage picket at Derry PSNI station following arrest of activist under terror legislation

More than 80 Sinn Féin activists picketed Strand Road police station yesterday after a party member was arrested by police investigating suspected ‘terrorist activity’.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Raymond McCartney claimed the arrest of the woman, aged 63, had been mishandled.

He said he understood the arrest, under the Terrorism Act, in the Creggan area was in connection with a ‘legacy issue.’

“She would have suffered from ill-health in recent times and there is now an emerging picture from the PSNI in Musgrave that it’s a legacy arrest and a legacy issue,” he claimed.

“We feel that even the timing of the arrest, at 7 o’clock in the morning, the nature of it, could have been handled far, far, far better than this and, in my opinion, this is an error of judgement and, as you can see, in terms of public confidence, this does nothing for the republican and nationalist community in the city in and around policing.”

According to a PSNI statement issued yesterday, the woman was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning following the arrest in Creggan.

She has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

“This is the type of arrest that should have been happening differently,” added Raymond McCartney.

“This is a woman in her sixties who has suffered ill-health in recent times. In other circumstances, particularly with British soldiers, they have been arrested by appointment.”

In relation to Mr. McCartney’s complaints, the PSNI said it was unable to comment on named individuals and that no inference should be drawn from this.