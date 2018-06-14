VIDEO: Storm Hector hammers Derry and Donegal

Storm Hector disrupted traffic and caused power outages when it passed through Derry and Donegal on Thursday morning.

An amber weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office ended at 9:00am however a yellow status wind warning remains in place until 3:00pm on Thursday.

Met Eireann also issued a status orange wind warning for Co. Donegal.

There are reports of fallen trees blocking roads throughout Derry and Donegal.

The Grainne's Gap road between Muff and Buncrana is closed due to a fallen tree.

The Foyle Bridge in Derry was closed for a time but has since re-opened.

There are many reports of fallen trees blocking roads across the North. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Thousands of homes in Donegal were left without power.