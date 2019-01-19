Video: Suspected car bomb explosion outside Derry courthouse Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The PSNI in Derry have asked people to stay away from Bishop Street Within while they investigate the suspected explosion of a car bomb. The suspected car bomb, police believe, was exploded outside Derry courthouse around 8pm. Suspected car bomb. There are no further details. Fresh appeal over 1993 murder of RUC officer