Video: Use of 'Londonderry' by national mapping agency blasted as 'slavish' use of 'colonial language'

The use of 'Londonderry' instead of 'Derry' on a map produced by the Irish national mapping agency has this week been blasted as the 'slavish' use of 'colonial language' in Dáil Éireann.

Sinn Féin Laois-Offaly T.D., Brian Stanley, sarcastically attacked the use of the official British name of the city on an Ordnance Survey Ireland map.

Derry name controversy.

"Colleagues will have noticed that a map drawn up by Ordnance Survey Ireland was included along with copies of the commission's report," he said.

"I was puzzled when I noticed that right beside Donegal on the map is the word 'London' followed by the word 'Derry'.

"I understood that London is a city of some 10 million people on an offshore island. In fact, I was there earlier this year at a relative's wedding.

"I was concerned at how that city had somehow made its way across the Irish Sea and landed up somewhere beside Lough Foyle.

"I take this opportunity to bring to the attention of staff in Ordnance Survey Ireland that the proper name of the city denoted, the last time I was in it, is Derry or, as Gaeilge, Doire Cholmcille," he said.

Deputy Stanley said it was inappropriate for a state agency to be using the imperial name of the city rather than that preferred by the majority of Derry's population.

"It is additionally troubling that the map includes the strap line: "Ordnance Survey Ireland map, Government of Ireland 2017".

"The people of Derry sought to change the name of their city a long time ago. I ask the Minister of State and his officials to bring this error to the attention of Ordnance Survey Ireland and to advise that we should no longer slavishly use that type of colonial language," he said.