Video: We need to recapture October 5 idealism to tackle racism & prejudice, says People's Democracy founder

Former People’s Democracy leader, Michael Farrell, said the ideals of October 5, 1968, are as relevant now as they were half a century ago.

Mr. Farrell, who was one of the founder members of the radical group which was set up in direct response to the repression of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association march, spoke to the ‘Journal’ at the international Civil Rights Festival in the Guildhall on Saturday.

Michael Farrell.

“PD was formed immediately after October 5. That was just a march for civil rights, but the violent response created a tide of anger and it came at that time in 1968 when students were revolting all over Europe,” he said.

Mr. Farrell said the spirit of 1968 should be harnessed to tackle some of the evils facing society today.

“The ideals behind that are every bit as relevant today and we need to recapture that kind of idealism to try to deal with racism, with prejudice against LGTBI people, and to keep the human right provisions of the Good Friday Agreement which, I think, are under real threat from Brexit.”