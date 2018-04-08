Vigil called after Sinn Fein councillor's car torched in overnight arson attack

Sinn Fein have called for people to attend a vigil to show "solidarity" with a councillor whose car was destroyed in an arson attack.

Councillor Kevin Campbell has said his family had a "lucky escape" after the blaze at his home in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

The alarm was raised by Mr Campbell's teenage daughter shortly before 3am.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a car in the Lislane Drive area of the city during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 08 April.

A PSNI spokesman said that shortly before 2.45am it was reported that a blue coloured Renault Modus parked in the area had been set on fire.

Extensive damage was caused to the car as a result of the incident. Three people were seen running away from the scene.

Police are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information which may assist the investigation to contact officers in Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 249 08/04/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

There has been widespread condemnation of the attack on social media.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: "Disgraceful attack on a councillors property. Regardless of politics, All elected representatives should be able to represent their constituents without attack or abuse. Anyone with info please contact PSNI."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood added: "Disgraceful attack on Kevin Campbell's car. An attack on any public representative is an attack on democracy itself.



