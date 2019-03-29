Vigil in memory of Jordan tomorrow

A vigil will be held in Derry tomorrow night in memory of local man, Jordan McConomy, on the street where he died 18 months ago.

The family and friends of the young trainee joiner will host the vigil on William Street tomorrow night (Saturday, March 30) at 7.30pm just after what would have been Jordan’s 21st birthday.

Jordan McConomy was 19 when he died following what police described as an altercation in the early hours of September 24, 2017 in the William Street area.

Last year Jordan’s family were presented with a posthumous award from the North West Regional College, where he was learning his trade.

Jordan had been studying for a Level 3 qualification in Carpentry and Joinery at the North West Regional College when his life was tragically cut short.

The college presented a special award to his family at a ceremony in June, 2018 to recognise 250 of the best of the college’s further education students.

His sister, Zara, accepted the award in his memory from the NWRC’s head of training and skills, Karen Moore.

Jordan’s mother, Andrena McConomy, said at the time: “Recognising and celebrating Jordan’s achievements has meant a lot to the family and helped us as we come to terms with his loss.

“Jordan loved his time at the Springtown Campus, he had many friends there and was looking forward to completing his course and going on to work in joinery.”

Brian Glenn, who taught Jordan at the college’s Springtown Campus, said: “Jordan was an exceptional student who was well liked and respected by the staff and students at the college.”