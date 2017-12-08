Vigilance call after vehicle stolen and set alight

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has urged local people to be vigilant following the theft of a car from the Thornhill Park area of Culmore.

Police have appealed for information after the vehicle was found burnt out in the Slievemore Park area on Friday morning.

Colr. Dobbins said: “I would urge residents to double check windows and doors in their homes and their vehicles.

“This time of year especially seems to attract the opportunistic thief.

“If anyone has seen or has information regarding last night’s car theft then contact PSNI or the confidential Crimestoppers line.”

PSNI Constable Cameron said “Police received reports a vehicle was on fire shortly before 7.45 am. The vehicle was a Silver Volkswagen Passat is believed had been stolen from the Thornhill Park area between 10pm of Thursday, December 7 and 7am of Friday, December 8.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 246 of 8/12/2017. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”