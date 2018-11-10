Vigilance call as police investigate Waterside oil thefts

Police were today (Saturday) investigating a number of thefts of home heating oil in the Chapel Road area of the Waterside.

Police have urged people across the region to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Police have also urged people to keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours who are elderly or vulnerable.

A PSNI spokesperson said today: “We would ask all residents to be vigilant regarding this – look out for any suspicious vehicles capable of storing drums of oil, and/or siphoning.

“If you sight any vehicles of this nature, or any persons acting suspiciously, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

The spokesperson added: “With the inclement weather, thefts of this nature are going to become more prominent; we need your help to combat this – secure your oil tanks, be vigilant, and report any suspicions to Police!”