Vigilance warning after spate of Derry burglaries

Homeowners are urged to be on the alert following a number of house burglaries in the Culmore area of Derry.

It’s understood the break-ins took place in the district on Friday.

They are said to follow a similar pattern to a spate of house burglaries which took place in the Ballyarnett and Woodbrook areas in recent weeks.

Local SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins is urging householders to be vigilant.

“I would urge everyone out there not to leave anything to chance,” she said. “These burglaries occurred during the day. Homes were ransacked for small items such as jewellery and money. These heartless thugs have little or no regard for the people they target or the hurt they cause.

“I recently attended a meeting with PSNI Chief Inspector Paul McCracken and Inspector Tony Moore along with SDLP colleagues Mark Durkan MLA and Colr Shauna Cusack. We raised our concerns about the increase in burglaries and thefts that are occurring around the city. They agreed that there was a spike in this activity and that assistance from the public to report suspicious activity was vital.

“I would appeal to residents that, if they are away from their home, even if it’s for a short space of time, they lock their doors, windows and secure their garages/sheds. Everyone should be more vigilant to activity around homes of neighbours that you know are out for the day.

“If you see anything suspicious, please contact the police.”