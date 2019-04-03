‘Visitors’ are presumed to be terrorists in new Albino Parts

The Playhouse stage will be transformed into an immersive dystopian world of arbitrary border crossings, torture, and vast concentration camps for its latest production.

A new commission by award winning writer Seamas Keenan (‘Over the Wire’, ‘Starmen’), the theatre’s flagship Spring production, Albino Parts, will open in May 2019.

Exploring a world of arbitrary border crossings, torture, and vast concentration camps where men, women and children are detained with due process of law, this powerful and gripping new drama will run from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday 18.

“This is an imagined country in the not too distant future,” explains The Playhouse’s Director and Producer Kieran Griffiths.

“Where ‘visitors’ are presumed terrorists, used as prostitutes and treated as slaves. Toddlers are torn from their mothers’ arms at arbitrary border crossings, refugees deported back to certain death and torture, thousands drowning in the oceans, hundreds of thousands scrabbling for food in vast concentration camps. And most of the individuals who implement the policies of their political masters are ordinary, decent folk, not too dissimilar to the rest of us.

“We want to explore vast global issues in the setting of a very possible and near dystopian future where the abnormal is shockingly normal.”

Tickets for the Playhouse production of Albino Parts range from £5 to £15 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.