‘Vital’ for public to have say on Templemore Complex

A one-day consultation event will take place tomorrow at Templemore Sports Complex to give members of the public a chance to inform the proposed multi-million pound redevelopment of the facility.

The event will take place in three sessions between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., from 2.30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said it’s important users of the centre get involved.

“It’s vital that all user groups feed into this consultation to help shape what the new Templemore Sports Complex will eventually look like.

“Council is holding these events to get the views of the public to ensure we get the proposed new facility right and to further ensure its one which meets the needs of those who will use it.

“Templemore Sports Complex is in real need of a make over and I believe this is the best opportunity we have to offer another first class facility in the Derry City and Strabane Council,” he said.