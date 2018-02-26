Vocations information event

Men who are interested in exploring the calling to priesthood are being invited to come along to an event in Derry this week.

The Vocations Information Evening will take place at the Parochial House at St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Francis Street, Derry on Tuesday, February 27 from 6pm to 9pm.

The invitation to the Diocesan Vocations Information Evening has been issued by Bishop of Derry, Dr. Donal McKeown.

Those interested in attending the event are advised that enquiries can be made via the Diocesan Vocations Director, Father Paul Farren, on telephone number 028 71 264087.

Alternatively, those interested in learning more about vocational life on the evening can contact Father Farren via e-mail on ddcc@derrydiocese.org