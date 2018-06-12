Vomiting bug: Wards closed at Altnagelvin

Three wards have been closed to admissions at Altnagelvin Hospital following the latest outbreak of a vomiting bug.

The Western Trust has confirmed that Ward 3 (Respiratory) has been closed, along with the Acute Medical Unit (Ward 41) and the Acute Elderly Medicine department (Ward 42), with attendances at A&E increasing as a result.

All three wards remained shut to admissions as a result of the outbreak of the Norovirus, known as the vomiting bug, yesterday (Monday).

The Trust said its Infection Prevention and Control team is continuing to provide advice to staff and increased infection control measures have been put in place in all three wards.

A spokesperson also confirmed that the situation was being reviewed on a day by day basis.

In light of the outbreak the Trust has issued advice to anyone attending the hospital. Those who are visiting the hospital are asked to thoroughly wash their hands before and after visiting.

Local people have also been advised that they should only visit only one patient whilst at the hospital and refrain from sitting on hospital beds.

The Trust spokesperson said: “Do not move from ward to ward when visiting.

“People should also avoid visiting the hospital if they are feeling unwell.”

She added: “The temporary ward closures has impacted on the capacity within our Emergency Department at the hospital.

“Please be aware that if you are attending Altnagelvin’s Emergency Department you may experience a longer wait.

“Please consider your alternative health care choices, such as your GP, Out of Hours service or your local pharmacist.”