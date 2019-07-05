Vote for Derry Girls as your ‘TV Choice’

Hit comedy ‘Derry Girls’ has been shortlisted for yet another award - and the people of the city can help it win.

The Channel 4 show, which was won fans across the world, is in the running for ‘Best Comedy’ in the renowned ‘TV Choice’ awards.

Hundreds of thousands of people vote for their favourite shows in TV Choice magazine’s annual accolades, with past winners including Coronation Street, Peaky Blinders, Blue Planet, This Morning and Saturday Night Takeaway.

This year, Derry Girls has been nominated in the ‘Best Comedy’ category, which was won last year by the celebrated show, ‘Benidorm.’

The locally-focused, Channel 4 show is up against three other comedies - Afterlife (Netflix), Not Going Out (BBC 1) and Still Open All Hours (BBC 1).

The result will be determined by public vote and fans can vote either online or through the magazine itself.

But, fans will have to be quick, as online voting closes tonight, Friday, July 5 at midnight. You can vote for Derry Girls in the ‘Best Comedy’ category at www.awards.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk

The TV Choice awards are one of the most anticipated in the industry and will be announced at The Hilton in London on September 9.

Presenter and creator of TV show ‘Pointless’ Richard Hillman will host the event, which is the 23rd in its history.

The awards are the latest in a string of nominations and wins for Derry Girls, which is set to return for a third series. It has also been nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards, with Saoirse-Monica Jackson - who plays Erin - nominated for Best Breakthrough Talent.