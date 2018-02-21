Walk a mile in her shoes to remember Eddie Murphy

He was one of Inishowen’s greatest ‘Dames’ as well as a most-respected undertaker, and now the peninsula is set to honour the incomparable Eddie Murphy.

A stalwart of Buncrana Pantomime, where he made thousands of people laugh over the years, Eddie also kindly guided local families and dried their tears when they were devastated by the loss of a loved one.

A strong community man, Eddie was mourned not only in his home of Tooban but across Inishowen and the North West when he sadly passed away last May.

Before his untimely death, Eddie asked his family to fundraise for the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny General Hospital and the Irish Cancer Society, both of which gave him and his family incredible support.

With this in mind, and in organising events which remember Eddie’s life and legacy, his family are running two fantastic fundraisers on March 3.

The first part of the day will see ‘Walk A Mile in Her Shoes,’ a charity jaunt with a difference.

Beginning at 2pm at the Old Fire Station in Buncrana, men are required to wear a pair of ladies’ shoes for the walk to the Drift Inn. Who’ll be brave enough to wear heels? Entry is five euro and sign-up is on the day.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Eddie’s daughter Jacqueline said the event is being held in recognition of his year’s as a Pantomime Dame.

She said: “Daddy was very proud of the fact he could wear high heels, walk and dance about, ‘as good as any woman’. The walk will be a bit of fun and all for a good cause. We won’t make you wear heels, but you can pimp up a pair of slippers!”

Jacqueline said her father was “all about community”.

She said: “He was so much into helping the community and could never say no to anyone. We are getting brilliant support from everyone and a lot of friends and local people are taking part. Daddy was such a community man.”

As Eddie brought so much entertainment to others over the years, a night of music and song has also been organised for the evening in March.

Doors open at 7.15pm in the Plaza with the event beginning at 8pm.

Jacqueline said a brilliant night is guaranteed, as 11 acts “and a few surprises” take to the stage.

There will also be a raffle on the night with some great prizes.

See family members or the acts for tickets, which are selling very, very fast. They’re also available at Bradley’s Fahan and Supervalu, Buncrana.

Jacqueline said her father and family were extremely grateful to the Oncology Ward and Irish Cancer Society, both of which benefit immensely from fundraising donations.

You can find out more about both events running on March 3rd by logging on to the facebook pages: www.facebook.com/events/298151737375530/ or www.facebook.com/events/435097760242000/ where you can also see the acts taking part so far.