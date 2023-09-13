Wall collapses and falls several metres from Letterkenny Road onto ‘the line’

A large section of wall has collapsed on the Derry to Letterkenny Road above ‘the line’.

Masonry from the wall fell from the road onto undergrowth next to the riverside greenway.

It is unclear whether the wall was struck by a vehicle or collapsed due to structural failure.

A large gap at the footpath opposite the Braehead Road remained on Wednesday leaving a severe drop of several metres to the bricks and vegetation below.

Some of the damaged masonry remained loose and at risk of further collapse.

A large gap has been left in the wall on the main Derry to Letterkenny Road.

The collapsed wall near the bottom of the Braehead Road.

Masonry remained loose and in danger of further collapse.

Masonry amid the undergrowth.