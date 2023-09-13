Wall collapses and falls several metres from Letterkenny Road onto ‘the line’
A large section of wall has collapsed on the Derry to Letterkenny Road above ‘the line’.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Masonry from the wall fell from the road onto undergrowth next to the riverside greenway.
It is unclear whether the wall was struck by a vehicle or collapsed due to structural failure.
A large gap at the footpath opposite the Braehead Road remained on Wednesday leaving a severe drop of several metres to the bricks and vegetation below.
Some of the damaged masonry remained loose and at risk of further collapse.
