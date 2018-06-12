Warm and sunny weather could return to Derry next week says expert

High temperatures and balmy sunny afternoons could return to Derry next week says Kenneth McDonagh from Donegal Weather Channel.

The recent spell of good weather looks set to stop on Wednesday but it could be short lived says Mr. McDonagh.

The good weather could return to Derry next week says one weather expert.

"It may just be a brief unsettled spell in the weather across Ireland and the UK when two weather fronts will sweep over the country on Wednesday and then again on Friday night into Saturday.

"Early next week there are signs from the Global Forecast System (G.F.S.) weather model that high pressure will build from the Azores which would mean the jet stream would be pushed back north allowing warmer and sunny weather to return across Ireland."

Mr. McDonagh added: "At present the signs are good but nothing is set in stone yet.

"Temperature wise we would see temperatures rise back up into the low twenties in places if high pressure does manage to build from the Azores.

"When you get a Azores high over Ireland and the UK it brings warm weather but not the warmest, the warmest spell of weather you can get is from a Tropical Continental air mass."