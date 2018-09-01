Warning over spate of creeper burglaries

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has urged residents living in the Woodbrook, Woodbrook West and Pinetrees area of the city to be on the alert for creeper burglaries.

She was speaking after receiving a number of reports of burglaries on the city's northern fringes.

“It’s important to get warnings out there about these incidents through the local media to alert residents.

“As we head into the dark winter nights I would urge residents to be vigilant and to always lock doors ,windows and don’t leave any valuables in your car. Don’t make it easy for the criminals," she said.

She said break-ins were intrusive and disturbing for victims.

"Any burglary is always a very frightening experience and if anyone is unsure of how they can secure their home they can get in touch with either myself or Shantallow Teamworks who will carry out a home safety check.'

“If you see anything suspicious report to the police and let your neighbours know."