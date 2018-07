Waste collections in the Shantallow area were partly disrupted this morning due to road works the Council has confirmed.

Food and refuse waste was not lifted from one street in the Greenhaw area.

In a statement Derry city and Strabane District Council said: "Due to roadworks in the Fortwilliam Terrace area, some black bins and food caddies weren’t collected this morning. Affected householders should present their bins for collection again on Monday."