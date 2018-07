An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Derry on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred on Buncrana Road near Coshquin.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance at the scene of the collision in Derry.

The stretch of road has been closed off by the PSNI.

There are reports of long tailbacks of traffic between Bridgend, Co. Donegal and the Buncrana Road beside Templemore Sports Complex.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

More to follow.