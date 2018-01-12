WATCH | Mark Hamill: Luke Skywalker actor hails ‘unmatched’ beauty of Malin Head

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill wishes the latest instalment of the blockbuster could have been filmed entirely in Ireland.

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in “The Last Jedi” - which is wowing millions of ‘Star Wars fans around the world - says the beauty of the country is unmatched.

Hamill, who features in those sections of the movie that were filmed in Malin Head, Co. Donegal, praises the region in a new tourist feature celebrating Ireland’s starring role in ‘The Last Jedi’.

In the Tourism Ireland promo, Hamill says: “To come back to Ireland was a great treat for all of us, because the beauty of that country is unmatched. You get up in the morning and see vistas where I was sure it was a special effect.”

Audiences everywhere have been transported to Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way in ‘The Last Jedi’ which was filmed in some of the most spectacular spots on Ireland’s western coastline, from the northern-most point in Donegal to the magnificent cliffs and headlands of counties Clare, Cork and Kerry.

“The people are so nice,” adds Hamill. “They make you feel like family, they were so welcoming, so accommodating and so friendly. We felt like we were home. I would urge anyone planning a vacation to go to Ireland. You’ll never find another place like it. I wish we could have shot the entire film there.”

Scenes from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' were filmed in Malin Head.

Tourism Ireland’s Star Wars campaign is rolling out in 15 markets including the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.