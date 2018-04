Senior Ulster player Rob Herring has said the group has to move on following the decision by the IRFU to revoke the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The Irish and Ulster duo learned their fate on Saturday morning when the IRFU and Ulster Rugby issued a statement which confirmed their contracts had been revoked.

. Ulster Rugby's Rob Herring pictured during the press conference. 'Picture By: Arthur Allison.

