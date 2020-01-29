Water loss, discolouration and low pressure possible between Derry and Strabane as engineers repair burst pipe

Householders between Derry and Strabane may experience a loss of supply while NI Water engineers attend to a burst pipe this morning.

The public water utility said it hopes to have fixed the problem by 1 p.m.

"NI Water engineers have been dispatched to a burst pipe in your area.

"Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

"Discoloured water can occur when the mains are are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair. The discolouration will be short-lived, and running the tap for a while should help clear it from the system."

The burst pipe is in Bready but homes in the Newbuildings, Donemana, Ballymagorry and Artigarvan areas may be affected.

While the repair works take place measures will be taken to ensure water is safe to drink.

"All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily. The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

"Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers

"For further information about water quality issues please contact us on 03457 44 00 88 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day," said NI Water.

You can also check the status of the repairs at https://www.niwater.com/current-service-updates/