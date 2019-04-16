Waterloo area could achieve a ‘Temple Bar’ vibe in heart of city centre - Colr.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has said that the relocation of the Tourist Information Office to Waterloo Place over the next year offers a ‘golden opportunity’ to help bring about a Temple Bar ‘vibe’ to this part of the city centre.

Colr. Duddy said it could also provide a platform to help regenerate Waterloo Street, William Street and surrounding area: “We have seen a lot of investment by local businesses along the likes of Shipquay Street, Waterloo Street and we are now seeing a similar transformation on the Strand Road with a number of new restaurants and a new hotel opening shortly. To build on all that good work I feel the relocation of the Tourist Information Office to Waterloo Place in the next year offers a golden opportunity.

“When the new Tourist office opens we will see thousands of visitors in the general Waterloo Place area and we need to start planning now how we can keep them in the general vicinity. I believe this could be a win for everybody involved and help maintain and create jobs in an area which could be the vibrant cosmopolitan heartbeat of the city centre.”