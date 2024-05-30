Waterside Credit Union celebrates its 60th anniversary
Waterside Credit Union has increased its membership organically to 10,500 members. In 2022, they expanded their ‘common bond’ allowing everyone living or working in both the Waterside and Cityside areas to open an account. The Credit Union has helped people who have never saved to start a savings habit and provided access to credit to the unserved and the underserved. By sharing information with credit reference agencies, they help people to rebuild their credit rating after a challenging time in their lives. In the last 12 months, they have issued over £5m in loans which has directly supported businesses in the City and the local economy.
In the digital age the Credit Union is in a privileged position to be able to offer their members both options, ‘digital when you want it but human when you need it.’ Many vulnerable or older members prefer the social interaction with their excellent staff who are notorious for their friendly, approachable and caring service.
In 2023, they introduced a promotional loan rate for loans of ‘£15k-£40k’ which has proved very successful. The amount they lend is no longer based on the amount of savings held but on affordability of the loan repayment. As well as lending to support new car purchases or home improvements, they have also supported SME’s with their plans to grow their business. This is line with their objective of ‘Community Wealth Building’ where members’ funds can support the sustainability and growth of the local economy.
The insurance benefits available with savings and loans, the ability to save while repaying a loan, overpaying without penalty and no set-up or admin fees has helped them to fulfil their objective to differentiate their service from mainstream lenders.
Social impact and financial education are key objectives, and they have attended numerous community events, youth centres and schools over the last 12 months to promote financial literacy and the benefits of membership.
WCU is a forward-thinking credit union and has changed its business model to respond to the needs of its members. Providing an excellent member experience is at the centre of WCU’s culture and the high regard held by members for the staff is testament to this.