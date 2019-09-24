Waterside road closure to facilitate £171k resurfacing scheme

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming has urged motorists who use the Trench Road daily to be aware that from next Monday, September 30, a £171,000 resurfacing scheme will begin on a section of it.

The resurfacing will extend from near the Curryfree Road junction south westwards for approximately 800 metres.

Councillor Fleming said: “It’s expected that this work will take around two weeks to complete. And it will be necessary to operate a full road closure from 7.30a.m. to 6p.m. Monday to Saturday.

“So, it’s important for anyone who uses this road daily to be aware of this work and adjust their journey times for the likes of going to work or taking children to school.

A signed diversion will be in operation via Trench Road, Strabane Old Road, Woodside Road, A5 Victoria Road and Duncastle Road.

Local access for residents and landowners will be facilitated, Colr. Fleming has advised.